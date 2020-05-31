Cardamom farm workers hold protest at Gudalur

Cardamom growers and farm workers from the district, who work in estates in Idukki in Kerala, staged a silent protest at Gudalur on Sunday.

The protestors said they were awaiting a solution that would help them return to work. The cash assistance and essential goods distributed by the State government were not sufficient.

Representations to Collector M. Pallavi Baldev and Theni Lok Sabha MP O.P. Raveendranath Kumar had not fetched any desired result till date, a protestor told reporters.

The farmers said it was essential to start plucking as the plants had been hit by pest. Before the southwest monsoon arrived in full strength, pesticide had to be sprayed on them. Otherwise, it would result in a huge loss.

A week ago, a delegation met officials, but nothing came out of the meeting. Hence, they decided to resort to silent protest, adhering to physical distancing and other guidelines.

Meanwhile, a senior official said that while they were ready to grant permission, the Kerala government had reservions due to prevailing pandemic in parts of Idukki district. In fact, representations by the State government with its Kerala counterpart did not yield any clear solution.