Card holders to get additional rice

Taking into account the COVID-19 pandemic situation and the lockdown restrictions, an additional allocation of five kg rice per person for every cardholder has been announced, according to a government order.

In a press release issued on Saturday, Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver said that the cardholders under the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY)- Priority Household (PHH), Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Non-Priority Household (NPHH) were entitled to get this additional rice.

Cardholders are entitled for the additional rice free of cost for May and June. The additional five kg of rice will be distributed in June and July.