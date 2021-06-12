Madurai

Card holders to get additional rice

Taking into account the COVID-19 pandemic situation and the lockdown restrictions, an additional allocation of five kg rice per person for every cardholder has been announced, according to a government order.

In a press release issued on Saturday, Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver said that the cardholders under the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY)- Priority Household (PHH), Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Non-Priority Household (NPHH) were entitled to get this additional rice.

Cardholders are entitled for the additional rice free of cost for May and June. The additional five kg of rice will be distributed in June and July.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 12, 2021 9:38:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/card-holders-to-get-additional-rice/article34799632.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY