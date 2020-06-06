Carcass of whale shark washes ashore

The decomposed carcass of a 35-year-old whale shark washed ashore at Athankarai on Saturday.

Weighing 1.5 tonnes, the male whale shark was 6.3 m long and 3.6 m wide.

Forest Range officer (Ramanathapuram) S. Sathish said the animal could have collided against a rock in the sea as it showed signs of internal bleeding. There were no signs of external injuries, ruling out any possibility of a boat-related accident or poaching.

The carcass was buried in a pit on the seashore after bleaching powder and acid were sprinkled on it.

Assistant Conservator of Forest A. Ganesalingam and Palk Bay wildlife warden A. S. Marimuthu were present during the postmortem.

The whale shark, among the most endangered species in the world, was spotted only around seven times in the Gulf of Mannar region and once in Palk Bay area, Mr. Sathish said.

There were only around 7,000 whale sharks in the seas. Despite being the largest fish, it was an endangered species and a rare spot in the Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park region. It could grow up to 12 m and had 3,000 teeth, which were not used for hunting as they feed on planktons and eggs of fish.

Much like the tiger’s stripes, each whale shark had its own distinct dot patterns. Researchers from Wildlife Institute of India collected DNA samples of the fish in the past.

“Carcasses of three whale sharks have washed ashore,” the officer said. “A sub-adult was rescued and rehabilitated. Since the animal is listed under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, it must be protected. We request fishermen to let us know if there are any sightings in the future.”