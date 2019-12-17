Carcass of Dugong found washed ashore

Ramanathapuram

The carcass of a male Dugong was found washed ashore at Anandapuram seashore near Azhagankulam on Tuesday.

On being alerted by local people, a team from the Ramanathapuram Forest Range Office, led by T.K. Ashok Kumar, Wildlife Warden, Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park, inspected the carcass and made arrangements for burying it on the seashore after postmortem.

Mr. Ashok Kumar said the marine mammal weighed about 320 kg. It measured 3.15 meter in length, 1 meter in width and 2 meter in circumference, he added. It had injuries on the mouth part and it could have died after hitting against a boat or propeller, he said.

It could have died on Monday, Forest Range Officer S. Sathish said. Dugong habitat in the Gulf of Mannar and Palk Bay and its population in the region had been estimated to be 70 to 140, he said.

The Gulf of Mannar of Marine National Park of the Forest department launched ‘Save Dugong’ project with a special focus on protecting the mammals in the Palk Bay.

The forest department has also launched capacity building training programme after recruiting ‘Friends of Dugong’ from the fisherfolk.