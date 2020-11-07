Madurai

Carcass of dolphin washed ashore

The carcass of the adult bottlenose dolphin was found washed ashore at Sangumal in Rameswaram on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: handout_e_mail

The carcass of an adult bottlenose dolphin was washed ashore at Sangumal in Rameswaram here on Saturday.

Forest Range Officer of Mandapam G. Venkatesh said that the carcass was identified by the officials while patrolling along the seashore.

The adult dolphin, measuring 130 cm in length and 52 cm in width, weighed around 120 kgs. “There were no scratches on the carcass of the dolphin. The dolphin could have died after being hit by a propeller of a boat,” said Mr. Venkatesh.

The carcass was buried after an autopsy was performed.

