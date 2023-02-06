Carcass of dog found inside overhead tank near Sivakasi

February 06, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Sivakasi:

In a shocking incident, the carcass of a dog was found inside an overhead tank supplying water to a section of residents of Pudukottai panchayat near here on Monday.

The incident comes close on the heels of the dumping of human faeces in an overhead tank in a village in Pudukottai district in December 2022.

Officials said that water had not been distributed to the villagers from the tank since Saturday, as the periodical cleaning of the tank was scheduled on Sunday (February 5).

“Cleaning of the overhead tank could not be taken up on Sunday as scheduled as the OHT operator did not find additional hands to take up the task,” said Assistant Director of Panchayats G. Aravind.

Pudukottai panchayat president K. Kaleeswari said that a formal complaint had been lodged with M. Pudupatti police station seeking action against anti-social elements in connection with the incident.

When the OHT operator, Ramamoorthi, opened the lid of the tank on Monday morning to clean it, he noticed a foul smell emanating from the tank and found the carcass inside. He immediately alerted the officials and the Panchayat President.

“This is a new OHT constructed in Pudukottai under Jal Jeevan Mission a year ago. With the periodical cleaning being done on 5th and 20th of every month, pumping of water into the tank was stopped on 4th. The OHT operator got into the tank on Saturday to ensure that no water was left in the tank. Then, he found nothing amiss,” Mr. Aravind said.

Ms. Kaleeswari, who is a BJP functionary, said the new OHT served three streets where people from different castes lived. “For long, we have had ganja menace in our village and our immediate suspicion is that the crime could be the handiwork of a drug addict. But we want the police to find the real culprit so that such crimes do not recur here.”

After removing the carcass, the OHT was thoroughly cleaned with bleaching powder. “We have left the tank to dry. It would be cleaned once again on Tuesday. However, distribution of water through the tank will be done only after testing the quality of the water that flows from it,” Mr. Aravind said.

M. Pudupatti police have booked a case under Sections 277 (corrupting water), 328 (poisoning water) and 429 (killing animal) of Indian Penal Code.