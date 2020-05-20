Carcass of a Dugong found near Sethukarai shore

The carcass of a three year-old Dugong was found floating near Sethukarai shore on Wednesday.

Local fishermen informed forest officials of Kilakarai division. Kilakarai region is part of the Gulf of Mannar (GoM) marine habitat. The last Dugong death occurred around a year ago in the division.

Led by Forest Range Officer S. Sikkandar Batcha, the officials drew the carcass to the shore and conducted a postmortem.

Mr. Batcha said the mammal was 2.2 m long and 1.6 m wide. It had a circumference of 3.3 m. There were minor injuries on the face. Although the cause of death was yet to be ascertained, the animal could have hit a rock or a vessel. It was buried along the seashore.

The estimated population of Dugongs in the GoM region and Palk Bay habitat is estimated to be around 140.

In December last, a Dugong died after colliding against a boat in Anandapuram seashore near Azhagankulam.