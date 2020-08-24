Carcass of a bottlenose dolphin washes ashore

The carcass of a male bottlenose dolphin was found on the Dhanushkodi seashore on Monday morning.

Forest Ranger, Mandapam, G. Venkatesh, said that incidents of dead dolphins washing ashore were reported last year.

“This area is an ideal breeding ground for them. It is rarely disturbed by fishing vessels as it is a shallow area. We have a healthy population in this region. However, during the last week, the area experienced strong winds and this could have caused the dolphin to hit against the rocks and perish, he said.

He added that the dolphin had injury marks near its mouth. “Postmortem has been performed and we have buried the carcass on the shore,” he said.