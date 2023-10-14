HamberMenu
Car with 7 slams into punctured lorry on NH; 2 die

October 14, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - Madurai  

The Hindu Bureau

Two men died in a road accident near Vadipatti in Madurai on Saturday morning. 

According to police, P. Karuppasamy (53) of Madurai along with his wife K. Dhanalakshmi (50), daughter K. Seethalakshmi (20), sister Gokhila and her two children were on their way to Tiruppur in a rented car driven by L. Palpandi (51) of Thoppur.  

When the car was on the Madurai-Dindigul National Highway, the car driver accidently slammed into a punctured lorry that was parked on the roadside.  

Upon information from the public, Vadipatti police arrived and found that Karuppasamy and Palpandi were dead. Dhanalakshmi, Seethalakshmi and Gokhila with serious injuries were rushed to the Vadipatti Government Hospital.

Following first aid, they were taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

