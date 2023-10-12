Car, tourist bus gets stuck in stagnant rain water in subways in Madurai

October 12, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST

Fire and Rescue Services personnel had to pull out a car that got stuck in water in the middle of the subway in Tirupparankundram on Thursday afternoon.

However, the lone person, who was driving the car, managed to wade through knee-deep water after the car’s engine shut off after its silencer went under the stagnant rain water.

ADVERTISEMENT

Firemen from Tirupparankundram, led by its Station Officer, J. Udhayakumar, pulled out the car using rope.

An official said that usually police put up barricades on both sides of the entrance of the subway whenever water level in the carriage way increases to avoid untoward incident.

However, some local people remove the barricade in their attempt to go through the water, but fail to replace the barricade.

Similarly, a tourist bus from Kerala got stuck in the stagnant water in the subway at Ponnagaram on Thursday. Earthmovers had to be deployed to pull out the bus.

The overnight heavy showers led to water stagnation in the sub-ways.

The firemen also removed a tree which fell down on a car at Manjanakara Street.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.