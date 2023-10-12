ADVERTISEMENT

Car, tourist bus gets stuck in stagnant rain water in subways in Madurai

October 12, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A tourist bus that was stuck at an underpass that connects Workshop Road and Puttuthoppu in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Fire and Rescue Services personnel had to pull out a car that got stuck in water in the middle of the subway in Tirupparankundram on Thursday afternoon.

However, the lone person, who was driving the car, managed to wade through knee-deep water after the car’s engine shut off after its silencer went under the stagnant rain water.

Firemen from Tirupparankundram, led by its Station Officer, J. Udhayakumar, pulled out the car using rope.

An official said that usually police put up barricades on both sides of the entrance of the subway whenever water level in the carriage way increases to avoid untoward incident.

However, some local people remove the barricade in their attempt to go through the water, but fail to replace the barricade.

Similarly, a tourist bus from Kerala got stuck in the stagnant water in the subway at Ponnagaram on Thursday. Earthmovers had to be deployed to pull out the bus.

The overnight heavy showers led to water stagnation in the sub-ways.

The firemen also removed a tree which fell down on a car at Manjanakara Street.

