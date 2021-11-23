Madurai

Car hits three college students

Three college students, including two girls, were injured when a speeding car from Puducherry hit them at a bus stop on Tiruchi-Madurai highway under Othakadai police station limits on Tuesday.

The police identified the injured as P. Dharani, 17, of Goripalayam, T. Nitish Kumar, 18, of Kappalur and P. Lavanya, 18, of Sellur. The police said the students of a private arts and science college were waiting at the bus stop when the car, proceeding towards Tiruchendur, knocked them down at around 4 p.m. They have been rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital.

While three of the occupants of the car fled the spot, the police nabbed N. Ravikumar, 44, of Mudaliarpet in Puducherry. The police are on the lookout for the others.


