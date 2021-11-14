Car gutted

14 November 2021 20:28 IST

DEVAKOTTAI

A car was destroyed in a fire here on Sunday. Fire and Rescue Services personnel said the car, driven by Pandian, 62, of Puduvayal, had come to a fuel filling station on Tirupathur-Karaikudi Road.

Instead of filling petrol, the bunk worker by mistake filled diesel in the vehicle. When it was noticed, they decided to drain the fuel completely. During the process, an accidental spark ignited the fire, which destroyed the vehicle. Investigation is on.

