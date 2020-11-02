Madurai

Car gutted

RAMANATHAPURAM

A private car, driven by Vijay from Kerala, reportedly caught fire and was destroyed near Keelakarai road check-post on Monday. Police said four people from Kerala were staying in a rented house at Senthamizh Nagar. They were engaged by the government to renovate public parks. When they were travelling to R.S. Madai to inspect a park, the driver spotted a fire. Immediately he stopped and escaped. Three others in the vehicle too moved out to safety. Within about 30 minutes the vehicle was gutted. The police are investigating the cause of the fire.

