Car gutted in Uchipuli

Uchipuli

21 January 2022 18:23 IST

A Maruti Suzuki Ertiga car that was parked in a shed was found charred in Uchipuli on Friday morning.

The police said that Saravanan of Ammapattinam, who was working in Dubai, had bought the sports utility vehicle six months back.

The car was parked in a shed near his house.

However, when the family members came out in the morning, they found that the car was completely gutted.

Based on a complaint lodged by Saravanan’s wife Gunavathi (41), Uchipuli police have registered a case.