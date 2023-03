March 05, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - TENKASI

The 10-day long Masi Maham celebration at Kasi Viswanathar Temple in Tenkasi witnessed the car festival on Sunday.

Devotees from far and near assembled and pulled the car carrying the presiding deities, Swami and Ambal. The celebrations began with the hoisting of the holy flag on February 25.

The deities, Ulagamman and Kasi Viswanathar, moved in the car along the main thoroughfares. Police made elaborate security arrangements.

