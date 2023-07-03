ADVERTISEMENT

Car festival at Nellaiappar Temple draws huge devotees

July 03, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Thousands of devotees vitnessed the Nellayappar Ganthimathi Ambal temple car festival held in Tirunelveli on Sunday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Amidst a large turnout of devotees, the Car festival commenced at the famous Sri Nellaiappar Temple in the presence of Tamil Nadu Speaker M. Appavu and HR&CE Minister Sekar Babu on Sunday.

The 10-day Aani celebrations began on June 24 with the hoisting of the holy flag. The highlight — Car festival, which commenced here from the temple at 8.17 a.m., was pulled around by the devotees along the main thoroughfares.

As a part of crowd management, the police had installed CCTV cameras in as many as 30 locations and also drones were flown in the vicinity for surveillance. The Corporation authorities had arranged first aid centres and drinking water facilities for the visiting devotees in 25 spots.

A strong posse of police personnel led by CoP Rajendran supervised the bandobust arrangements.

Along with the Speaker and the HR&CE Minister, MLAs Nainar Nagendran, Abdul Wahab, MP Gnanathiraviam, Collector K P. Karthikeyan participated.

Traffic was diverted to facilitate the movement of the presiding deities being taken out on the Car. As a precautionary measure, officials had directed closure of liquor shops in the area.

Later, Mr. Sekar Babu visited some of the ongoing works which included the renovation of the Teppakulam at the Nellaiappar temple. He also visited the Oduvar Training School coming up near Melapalayam on the Palayamkottai-Ambasamudram Road at ₹1.51 crore. The Minister also interacted with women students in the hostel at the Gandhimathi Ambal HSS, where in additional buildings were under construction.

