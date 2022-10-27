Coimbatore blast: police grill two in Ervadi, Melapalayam

The Hindu Bureau TIRUNELVELI
October 27, 2022 18:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Tamil Nadu government has recommended a probe by the National Investigation Agency into the recent Coimbatore car blast, a team of Tamil Nadu police questioned two persons in Ervadi and Melapalayam in Tirunelveli district on Thursday.

While a police team questioned Abdul Khader Manpai of Ervadi, who is the State general secretary of ‘Islamiya Prachara Peravai’, at his house, another police team grilled Mohammed Hussein Manpai of Melapalayam.

The team that questioned Mohammed Hussein at his house at A.K. Garden in Melapalayam included Inspectors Ravindran and Samson Jebaraj. A strong police force was deployed around his house to keep others away.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammed Hussein, who is also associated with ‘Islamiya Prachara Peravai’, had served in a mosque in Coimbatore for a while, and is now running a travel agency and catering unit.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“With the information extracted from the associates of Jamesha Mubin, the suspected mastermind who was killed in the blast, Abdul Khader and Mohammed Hussein are being questioned,” a police officer said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app