Coimbatore blast: police grill two in Ervadi, Melapalayam

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Tamil Nadu government has recommended a probe by the National Investigation Agency into the recent Coimbatore car blast, a team of Tamil Nadu police questioned two persons in Ervadi and Melapalayam in Tirunelveli district on Thursday.

While a police team questioned Abdul Khader Manpai of Ervadi, who is the State general secretary of ‘Islamiya Prachara Peravai’, at his house, another police team grilled Mohammed Hussein Manpai of Melapalayam.

The team that questioned Mohammed Hussein at his house at A.K. Garden in Melapalayam included Inspectors Ravindran and Samson Jebaraj. A strong police force was deployed around his house to keep others away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammed Hussein, who is also associated with ‘Islamiya Prachara Peravai’, had served in a mosque in Coimbatore for a while, and is now running a travel agency and catering unit.

“With the information extracted from the associates of Jamesha Mubin, the suspected mastermind who was killed in the blast, Abdul Khader and Mohammed Hussein are being questioned,” a police officer said.