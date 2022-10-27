Car cylinder blast: Police grill two in Tirunelveli district

TIRUNELVELI: While the Tamil Nadu government has recommended a probe by the NIA into the recent Coimbatore car blast, a team of Tamil Nadu police grilled two persons in Ervadi and Melapalayam in Tirunelveli district on Thursday.

While a police team questioned Abdul Khader Manpai, who is the state general secretary of ‘Islamiya Prachaara Paeravai’ of Ervadi, another police team grilled Mohammed Hussein Manpai of Melapalayam.

The police team that came to Ervadi on Thursday went to the house of Mr. Abdul Khader and questioned him.

Another police team including Inspectors Ravindran and Samson Jebaraj questioned Mr. Mohammed Hussein in his house at AK Garden in Melapalayam. A strong police force was deployed around his house to keep the onlookers away from the spot.

Mr. Mohammed Hussein, who is also associated with ‘Islamiya Prachaara Paeravai’, had served in Coimbatore in a mosque for a while and is now running a travel agency and catering unit.

“With the information extracted from the associates of Jamesha Mubin, the suspected mastermind who was killed in the blast, Mr. Abdul Khader and Mr. Mohammed Hussein are being questioned,” a police officer said.

