A car caught fire while passing through a flyover near Viraganur ring road here on Saturday.

A couple in the car noticed the smoke and stopped the car. As fire and rescue service personnel were called, a team of six personnel rushed to the spot.

The personnel extinguished the fire. Police officials said that no injuries or casualties were recorded as the public stayed away from the car.

