CAPD kit given to patients undergoing dialysis in Thoothukudi

Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan hands over a CAPD kit to a patient in Thoothukudi on Monday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

The Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD) bags were handed over to a beneficiary at the doorsteps by Minister Geetha Jeevan here on Monday.

Under the ambitious ‘ Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ Scheme floated by Tamil Nadu government, persons requiring dialysis are also covered.

The objective of the scheme is to hand over the CAPD bags to the patients themselves and they can get the dialysis done at their homes without any assistance or need not go to hospitals, the medical officers said.

According to city health officer Arun Kumar, so far, they have given the CAPD bags to four patients - two each in Thoothukudi and Kovilpatti respectively. The fifth patient lived in Ponnagaram.

A patient, who requires dialysis on a daily basis has to use around 100-120 CAPD bags a month. This is being given free of cost by the TN government, while it would cost around Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 in a private hospital, they added.

Along with the Minister, Mayor N P Jagan, Corporation Commissioner T Charushree and others were present.

Later, the Minister declared open a UPHC building constructed at Alankarathattu at Rs 28 lakh, a press release said.