Cap of pain balm bottle removed from throat of baby boy

Madurai

Doctors of Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) successfully removed a bottle cap stuck inside the throat of a nine-month-old boy through surgery.

A press release from the GRH said that the parents brought the boy to the hospital on December 20 as he was suffering from breathlessness and had difficulty in swallowing. The doctors of the ENT department examined the boy and found a cap of pain balm bottle stuck in his throat.

A surgery was immediately performed and the cap was removed successfully from the throat and he was discharged from the hospital after full recovery.

Dean J. Sangumani congratulated N. Dinakaran, Head of the Department of ENT, and the team of doctors who successfully performed the surgery, said the release.