  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cane growers stress their demand to reopen Alanganallur sugar mill

‘2,000 acres under sugarcane cultivation in Alanganallur, East Madurai, Melur, Tirumangalam and Sholavandhan have been registered with the mill’

December 25, 2022 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers and CPI(M) cadre on their second-day of rally near Alanganallur on Sunday.

Farmers and CPI(M) cadre on their second-day of rally near Alanganallur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Sugarcane grown on P. Narayanan’s 10-acre land in Vellalore in Melur taluk in Madurai district would be ready for harvest at this time of the year for nearly 50 years. But the land has been left unused since 2019 and so has been the National Cooperative Sugar Mill at P. Mettupatti near Alanganallur.

The second generation sugarcane farmer said the mill began its commercial operations in 1966, becoming a boon to him and other cane farmers, but the State closed it temporarily over shortage of sugarcane supply.

“The mill saw growers from Alanganallur, East Madurai, Melur, Tirumangalam, Aruppukottai and Sholavandhan. Around 2,000 acres of land under sugarcane cultivation has been registered with it,” said N. Palanisamy, State president, Tamil Nadu Sugarcane Farmers Association.

The farmers lamented that they sufferred losses since the procurement price at the mill was ₹2,950 per tonne but private mill owners and middlemen did not quote prices over ₹1,500. They also meddle with weighing.

“The waiting time at private mills is a huge hindrance. It even takes three days to unload, which may affect the quality of the produce and increase transportation cost,” noted Kalimuthu, a farmer.

Meanwhile, more farmers, aiming at supply for State’s ‘Pongal gift hamper’, cultivated ‘Senkarumbu’, a variety of sugarcane cultivated only for Pongal. “But they have been let down by the State this year,” he added.

“After burning sugarcane produced in 2019, I switched to cultivate paddy and banana,” said Mr. Narayanan. Most farmers, especially in Melur, who used to cultivate ‘Aalakarumbu’ to be sent to sugar mills, moved on to other crops.

N. Stalin Kumar of Muduvarpatti is one among them who has started growing guava and banana trees. “This year’s rainfall was plenty and if the mill, with a capacity to crush 2,500 tonne per day, is open it will help us,” he said.

Pressing for the restart the mill among other demands, Mr. Kumar, CPI (M) cadre led by its district president S.K. Ponnuthayi and farmers took out a rally from Kuruvithurai near Sholavandan on Saturday.

They charged that DMK had promised to resume mill operations in their election campaign but now they did not care. “Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam had constituted a special committee to review the steps to be taken in June but we did not hear of it again. They said it would take around ₹20 crore to revamp the mill,” A. Ramaraj, a farmer of Thevaseri near Alanganallur

The rally is to culminate at Madurai Collectorate on Tuesday after passing through Kulamangalam, Paravai and Samayanallur, and Tamil Nadu Sugarcane Farmers Association members have resolved to lay siege to the Collectorate on December 30.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.