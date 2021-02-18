Cane farmers to get a portion of their dues

Bringing relief to sugarcane farmers, the National Cooperative Sugar Mills at Alanganallur near here has announced that a portion of arrears due to them will be settled.
According to a press release from the mill, ₹1.18 crore - the profit for 2008-09 - would be distributed 2,669 farmers. Also, ₹ 10.73 crore, the State Advisory Price and dues for 2015-16, will be distributed to 1,604 farmers. The money will be credited to their bank accounts.
State president of Tamil Nadu Sugarcane Farmers’ Association N. Palanichamy said a sum of ₹7 crore - dues for 2016-17 - were yet to be paid to the farmers. “The government’s announcement of releasing the dues is the result of continuous protests by the farmers,” he said.
A dilemma
However, the farmers were worried over the non-commencement of crushing at the Alanganallur mills for the past two years. Now, faced with many problems, they send the cane for crushing to factories in other districts where the local farmers compel the mills to procure their canes first.
“When the procurement gets delayed due to this, the canes get dry and lose weight. Also, the truck drivers demand extra money for the additional days the truck gets detained on the factory premises. These factors demotivate farmers to cultivate sugarcane. So the government must resume crushing at the Alanganallur mill,” he said.
