Cane farmers continue to protest for 9th day

They say crushing must start immediately at Alanganallur sugar factory

Around 100 members of the Tamil Nadu Sugarcane Farmers Association continued their waiting protest, pressing for immediate start of cane crushing, on the National Cooperative Sugar Mills premises at Alanganallur on Wednesday.

“After two years of lockdown of the mill owing to meagre coverage of sugarcane cultivation due to lack of adequate water for irrigation, this year over 60,000 tonnes of cane have already been registered with the mill,” said association State president N. Palanisami.

Another 15,000 tonnes of unregistered cane were also available in the cane-growing areas of the sugarmill in Alanganallur, Sholvandan, Vadipatti, Melur, Chekkanoorani, Nilakottai and Aruppukottai.

Mr. Palanisami said in the last two years, the cane grown here were diverted to sugar mills in Peramabalur, Thanjavur and Udumalaipet.

Stating that Dharani Sugar mill in Tenkasi district had shut down its operation, Mr. Palanisami said another 1.5 lakh tonne of sugarcane from those two districts were available for diversion to Alanganallur.

Stating that the association had already taken up the issue with Minister for Commercial Taxes P. Moorthi and State government officials, Mr. Palanisami said the government should announce commencement of crushing immediately.

Crushing was usually started in December end or January, he said.

He also recalled that the DMK had promised to run the factory during its election campaign. The factory now required around ₹10 crore in advance to start the crushing operation.