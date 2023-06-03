HamberMenu
Candlelight prayers held at Gandhi Memorial Museum

June 03, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
A candlelight vigil was held at Gandhi Memorial Museum in Madurai on on Saturday.

A candlelight vigil was held at Gandhi Memorial Museum in Madurai on on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

A candlelight vigil was held at the Gandhi Memorial Museum on Saturday by the Aishwaryam Trust and the general public to pray for those who lost their lives in the train accident in Odisha and for the swift recovery of the injured. More than 250 people lost their lives and over 900 people sustained injuries in the train accident in Balasore, Odisha involving three trains. R. Balagurusamy of the Aishwaryam Trust led the gathering at the Gandhi Memorial Museum, where members of the trust, including doctors and staff, along with the general public, came together in a candlelight vigil to pay homage to the victims of the train accident in Odisha.

