Candidates who have cleared TET stage demonstration 

Candidates who have cleared the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) staged a demonstration in front of the Madurai Collectorate on Monday demanding the State government to fill vacant posts of Secondary Grade Teachers, BT Assistants and Postgraduate teachers.

They demanded that the vacant posts be filled up by employing the candidates who had cleared TET. Some of the candidates had cleared the test in 2013, 2017 and also in 2019.

The candidates had taken the test at least three times and cleared it in order to improve their score. But, they were still not provided employment, the candidates said.