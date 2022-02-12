Candidates vie with one another in attracting voters

Dindigul

12 February 2022 19:27 IST

With less than a week for the February 19 polling to the urban local bodies, candidates from different political outfits and Independents have been trying to seek the attention of voters in ‘novel’ ways.

On Saturday, partymen of major parties — DMK, AIADMK, BJP, Congress, Communists, Naam Tamilar Katchi, Makkal Neethi Maiam and others — criss-crossed from one street canvassing for votes.

A majority of the women candidates including DMK’s Indrani (ward 3) and AIADMK’s Ponmuthu (ward 11) and others helped vegetable vendors in selling their produce to the consumers and in the process sought votes. Similarly, candidates posed for photographs by making chappatis in a restaurant as part of the poll campaign and reminded the public to cast their votes on their symbols by distributing pamphlets.

A few other candidates gave an assurance to elderly citizens of improving the standards of living by providing basic amenities. Even when political opponents met on the road side, they exchanged pleasantries and there were no issues, a police officer at Kamarajar bus stand said.

Minister’s assurance

Senior DMK leader and TN Cooperation Minister I. Periasami, who gave away certificates of loan waiver and return of gold jewellery to beneficiaries at a function held here, told the public that the DMK was the only party, which had kept its promises. “The AIADMK has done nothing for Dindigul. Everything is only in paper. We will get them implemented...” he said.

Further, Mr Periasami said that there has been a plan to bring potable water from Amaravathi and Azhiyar dams in Udumalpet to Oddanchatram and some other parts of Dindigul district.