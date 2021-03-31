Madurai

Candidates’ names uploaded to EVMs

District Election Officer and Collector T. Anbalagan inspects uploading of candidates’ names to EVMs in Madurai on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

The uploading of the names of candidates, who are contesting in the 10 Assembly constituencies of the district in the April 6 election, to electronic voting machines was held on Wednesday.

District Election Officer and Collector T. Anbalagan, who inspected the process, said the names of the candidates were uploaded in the presence of representatives of recognised political parties.

Sholavandan, Tirupparankundram and Tirumangalam constituencies have more than 15 contestants each. Hence, two electronic voting machines had been allocated to the constituencies, the Collector added.

