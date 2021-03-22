Candidates in the fray

22 March 2021 20:39 IST

DINDIGUL

In the four districts - Dindigul, Theni, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga, 345 candidates are in the fray for 19 Assembly Constituencies.

After the withdrawal date came to a close on Monday, the District Election Officer, Dindigul, has announced that 132 candidates were in the fray in the seven Assembly Constituencies in Dindigul district.

The officials said that out of a valid number of 148 candidates, 16 among them had withdrawn their nominations and hence 132 were in the fray as follows: Palani: 24, Oddanchatram: 14, Athoor: 20, Nilakottai: 18, Natham: 15, Dindigul: 21 and Vedasandur: 20 candidates.

Theni

In Theni district, a total number of 74 contestants were in the final list after 12 candidates had withdrawn. The district, which has Bodinayakkanur (24), Periakulam (15), Cumbum (15) and Andipatti (20), has five women candidates and 69 men in the race. The 12 candidates, who had withdrawn included 10 men and 2 women - Andipatti: 2, Periakulam: 8, Bodinayakkanur and Cumbum had one each.

Ramanathapuram

In Ramanathapuram, 72 candidates are in the fray after the withdrawal of nominations came to a close. The officials said that in Paramakudi: 15, Ramanathapuram: 19, Tiruvadanai: 15 and Mudukalathur: 23.

Sivaganga

In Sivaganga district, from the four Assembly Constituencies 67 candidates are in the fray. They are as follows:, Karaikudi: 13, Tirupathur: 26, Sivaganga: 15 and Manamadurai: 13 candidates after the withdrawal, officials said.