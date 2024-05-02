Candidates eligible under ESIC can apply for MBBS, BDS, B. Sc. Nursing seats

May 02, 2024 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - MADURAI

Children of Insured Persons (IP) of ESIC, who are seeking admission to MBBS/BDS/B.Sc. Nursing programme under ESIC IP Quota can apply online for the ‘Ward of IP Certificate’ for 2024-2025 before May 21.

According to a press release, the candidates can apply for 466 MBBS seats available all over India which includes 50 seats in Tamil Nadu (30 seats in ESIC Medical College, K. K. Nagar, Chennai and 20 seats in Government Medical College, Coimbatore), 28 BDS and 60 B.Sc. Nursing seats under the Insured Person (IP) quota.

Details about the documents required to be uploaded are published in the website: www.esic.gov.in and for any further information, the candidates can contact the nearest ESIC Branch Offices/Sub-Regional Office, K.K Nagar, Madurai (contact no: 0452 2531074), according to the press release issued by Joint Director (i/c) ESIC, Sub Regional Office, Madurai, R. Suresh.

