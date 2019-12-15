Candidates booked for violating election norms

THENI
The police have booked five cases against panchayat election candidates in different police stations in the district under sections 143 and 341 of the IPC, for allegedly violating the model code of conduct.
A case has been registered in Mayiladumparai police station on M. Machakalai, a DMK functionary, for gathering too much crowd and blocking road while filing nominations.
The Bodi town police have booked a case against DMK man Lakshmanan and 100 other men and the Uthamapalayam police have booked Murugesan, a functionary of the same party, and three others for the same reason.
The Andipatti police have booked a case against two AIADMK candidates T. Palanisamy and R. Velmurugan.
