Candidates, agents submit samples

Political candidates and agents gave their samples for RT-PCR tests at various centres across the 10 constituencies of the district on Thursday ahead of the process of counting of votes polled in the State Assembly elections.

According to the rules issued by the Election Commission of India, candidates and agents will be allowed inside the counting centres only if they produce negative RT-PCR tests or produce vaccination certificates, mentioning that they have completed two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Accordingly, the district administration had made arrangements to conduct RT-PCR tests for candidates and agents.

An official from the district administration said that there are nearly 420 government staff who have been drafted for duty at counting centres in the district. "Nearly half of them have completed their two doses of vaccination. The others have given their samples for RT-PCR tests," she said.

There are around 2,900 candidates and agents who have shown interest to be in counting centres. “While half of them have given their samples today, the rest will give their samples tomorrow,” said the official.