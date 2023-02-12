ADVERTISEMENT

Candidate with BJP’s support will lose: Kanimozhi

February 12, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Srikrishna L 2193

The BJP’s track record is such that they are anti-Tamil Nadu and, hence, the candidate in Erode East Assembly Constituency, who has the support of the party, will lose for sure, said DMK MP K. Kanimozhi here on Sunday.

The MP, who visited the international furniture park site at SIPCOT estate here, told reporters that the Congress candidate would emerge victorious as people were well aware of the numerous welfare programmes implemented by the State government led by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin.

The sustained neglect of the State’s interests on several projects by the Union government had irked the public, she said and expressed confidence that they would show their ire in the byelection. The BJP in the State was not in a position to spell out its stand on the Erode East byelection and was apprehensive of facing the voters, she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Under such circumstances, the Congress candidate, enjoying the support of the DMK, would sail through with public support in the byelctionl, she added.

To another query, she said the fishermen issue in Tamil Nadu could be solved only through political dialogue with Sri Lanka. The Centre should take measures to convene a meeting of fishermen from Sri Lanka and examine modalities that would bring a permanent solution.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US