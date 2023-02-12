Candidate with BJP’s support will lose: Kanimozhi

February 12, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The BJP’s track record is such that they are anti-Tamil Nadu and, hence, the candidate in Erode East Assembly Constituency, who has the support of the party, will lose for sure, said DMK MP K. Kanimozhi here on Sunday.

The MP, who visited the international furniture park site at SIPCOT estate here, told reporters that the Congress candidate would emerge victorious as people were well aware of the numerous welfare programmes implemented by the State government led by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin.

The sustained neglect of the State’s interests on several projects by the Union government had irked the public, she said and expressed confidence that they would show their ire in the byelection. The BJP in the State was not in a position to spell out its stand on the Erode East byelection and was apprehensive of facing the voters, she said.

Under such circumstances, the Congress candidate, enjoying the support of the DMK, would sail through with public support in the byelctionl, she added.

To another query, she said the fishermen issue in Tamil Nadu could be solved only through political dialogue with Sri Lanka. The Centre should take measures to convene a meeting of fishermen from Sri Lanka and examine modalities that would bring a permanent solution.