Candidate setting in 5,058 ballot units begins

Ballots being set in electronic voting machines in Virudhunagar on Wednesday.

31 March 2021 21:27 IST

Virudhunagar

The process of candidate setting, wherein the ballot papers containing name, symbol and photographs of each candidate, in each of the 5,058 ballot units for seven Assembly constituencies in Virudhunagar district began on Wednesday.

Virudhunagar Collector and District Election Officer, R. Kannan, inspected the exercise being carried out at three centres in Virudhunagar, Kariyapatti and Aruppukottai.

A statement said that election officials were involved in setting the pink colour ballot papers in the ballot units. While Rajapalayam and Srivilliputtur Assembly constituencies will have one ballot units each as they have only 14 and 15 candidates respectively in fray, other five constituencies where the number of candidates are more than 15 have two ballot units.

Besides setting the ballot papers, the officials have to take up their sealing with appropriate forms.

The officials have already sent 2,965 control units and 3,085 VVPAT machines to 2,370 polling booths in the seven Assembly constituencies.

Later in the day, Mr. Kannan along with Virudhunagar District Superintendent of Police P. Perumal, inspected the facilities at the vote counting centre at Sri Vidhya College.

He looked for the facilities like drinking water, power supply, toilet facilties, strong room for EVMs, parking facility, counting agents room and media centre. .

District Revenue Officer, R. Mangalaramasubramanian, Sub-Collector (Sivakasi), C. Dinesh Kumar, and Public Works Department (Buildings) Ganesan, were present.