Candidate makes poll promises on signed stamp papers 

SIVAKASI

Vows to not take bribe; Says ready to face legal action if breaks promises

Here is a woman candidate, R. Indira Devi (23) in Sivakasi Corporation, who has taken ‘poll promise’ literally. For, she has been distributing her manifesto printed on stamp papers and signed by her and her husband, G. Mareeswaran, to the voters of ward 5 of the new corporation.

The DMK candidate has promised to take care of the basic amenities like drinking water, road, street light and drainage. Besides, she vouches that she would work hard so much so that her ward becomes the best ward in the entire State.

A graduate in Computer Science, Ms. Indira Devi, who has taken a political plunge for the first time after the ward was reserved for women.

She has gone a step ahead by saying she would not take any bribe or commission from the voters to assist them get benefits of welfare schemes or services like drinking water connection, new house tax, building plan approval, free housing loan and Oldage pension.

Vouching on the party leaders, M. Karunanidhi and M.K.Stalin, the candidate says the voters can initiate legal action if she violated the promises after winning the election.

Mother of a child, the young woman said that she has been giving the written promises in Rs.10 stamp paper, not for publicity but only for winning the confidence of the people.

Asked how she could meet her daily incidental expenses in fulfilling her promises, Ms. Indira Devi says that she can manage with the income from the family businesses like fish stall and tea shop.

“I have not made any hollow promises. I have walked the talk by helping 192 houses get drinking water connection and oldage pension to 17 persons in the last 8 months for no consideration at all,” she said.