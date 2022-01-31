Madurai

Candidate in Madurai brings wads of dummy currency notes while filing nomination papers

Independent candidate M.P. Shankarapandi with dummy currency notes in Madurai on Monday.   | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

In an attempt to create awareness about the cash-for-vote culture, an independent candidate, contesting the election for ward 24, brought wads of dummy currency notes to the north zone office of Madurai Corporation while filing nomination papers on Monday.

M.P. Sankarapandian, a social activist from Sellur, who brought an awareness poster to this effect, said the people must desist from voting for candidates who gave them money and teach them a lesson.

In line with the election rules, the dummy notes and posters were seized from him before allowing him to enter the office to file his papers.


