Cancer centre inaugurated

A regional cancer centre (RCC) was inaugurated at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday.

It has state-of-the-art facilities to treat cancer patients from Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar and Kanniyakumari districts, free of cost, if the treatment is done under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

“In Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi districts, 50,173 cancer patients are under treatment as per government records and Tirunelveli alone has 19,872 cases in the last nine years,” says E. Vidhubala, psycho oncologist and research consultant, Nellai Cancer Care Centre, which has so far conducted 1,810 cancer screening camps to test 36,703 persons.

The process for getting this facility started in 2013 after a steady surge in the number of cancer patients due to a range of reasons. Though the TVMCH sent a proposal to establish a RCC here in 2013 to the State government, no decision was taken.

When the Tamil Nadu government, with the Union Government’s funding, announced in 2015 that RCC would be set up at Tirunelveli and Thanjavur Medical Colleges each at a cost of ₹ 15 crore, it was expected that the patients’ travel to Chennai or Thiruvananthapuram would come to an end. But, it was put in cold storage again. After a lot of effort, it materialised with the allocation of ₹ 40 crore for establishing centre with modern facilities such as Linear Accelerator and Advanced Cobalt Therapy.

“In the cobalt therapy facility we had earlier, the radiation would affect the entire areas surrounding the affected area also. With this latest equipment, we can concentrate the radiation only at the affected areas that would minimize the side-effects to the maximum possible extent,” says Dr. Deivanayagam, Head, Department of Oncology, TVMCH.

While the poor patients will receive all these treatments free of cost, others will have to pay ₹40,000 which would cost ₹75,000 in private hospitals and the modern cancer treatment costing ₹1.50 lakh would cost only ₹ 1 lakh at RCC, TVMCH.

Since the RCC can make its treatment more effective by creating exclusive ward for cancer patients, proposal has been sent to the government for constructing a 2-storey building. “Each floor will have 100 beds to treat the patients more effectively,” Dr. Deivanayagam said.

Dr. Vidhubala says the government should set in motion the process of identifying alternative livelihood for beedi rollers who are more prone to the disease.