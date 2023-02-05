Cancer tests for women above 30 years stressed at free screening camp

February 05, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Women above the age of 30 years must make it a point to test for cancer, especially cervical and breasts, since it is completely curable if diagnosed at early stages, said Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy here on Saturday.

He was speaking at a special free cancer screening camp held for women above the age of 30 years in view of World Cancer Day at Vedasandur. Collector S. Visakan, Vedasandur MLA S. Gandhirajan were present.

The day-long camp was jointly organised by Tamil Nadu Federation of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, The Madurai Obstetric and Gynaecological Society, Madurai, and Dindigul Society of Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

The Minister noted how most rural women avoid going to the doctors and added that providing healthcare to those living under the poverty line is crucial. He added many quality medicines are now sold at prices reduced by 20% through the Cooperatives Department.

He lauded the doctors extending their medical expertise to the rural women through the camp and appreciated Amala Devi, president, Dindigul Society of Obstetrics and Gynaecology for her service in the medicine field.

Rural women were screened for cervical and breast cancers as well as diabetes, blood pressure and anemia at the camp. Mobile medical unit was equipped to perform ECG, ECHO and mammogram tests. Over 60 female specialised doctors from various districts including Madurai, Dindigul, Theni, Erode and Chennai took part in the camp.

The doctors noted that cervical cancer is the most common cancer among women which can be life-threatening. According to World Health Organisation’s statistics, 200 women die of cervical cancer every day, while eight die every hour. But if detected at early stages, it can be completely cured, said Revathi Janakiram, president, Tamil Nadu Federation of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

The doctors said that tests such as pap smear to assure that one has not contracted the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) which causes cervical cancer, alongside VIA (Visual inspection using acetic acid) and VILI (Visual inspection using Lugol’s Iodine) is recommended for women in screening and early diagnosis.

Further, the Minister inaugurated six electric garbage collection vehicles at a cost of ₹1.50 lakh each procured under the Kalaignar Urban Development Scheme to aid in solid waste management in Vedasandur town panchayat areas.

He also felicitated nine health volunteers working in the hilly areas of Ayyalur, Kombai, Panchanthangi and other hilly areas and awarded them ₹5,000 each.

Deputy Director Health Services R. Boominathan, secretary of Tamil Nadu Federation of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and S. Sampathkumari respectively, chairperson of Gynaecologic Oncology Committee in Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India Priya Ganeshkumar and others were present.