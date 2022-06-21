Cancer screening programme launched
TIRUNELVELI
Pharmaceutical major Astra Zeneca India’s Ganga Godavari Cancer Screening Programme for poor women was launched on Tuesday.
Collector V. Vishnu launched its corporate social responsibility scheme through ‘Udhavum Ullangal’ in the presence of Dean, Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, M. Ravichandran and director of Nellai Cancer Care Centre Ramkumar.
Screening for oral, breast, cervical cancer will be done to identify the disease at the early stage so that the treatment would be effective. Experts will organise cancer awareness programmes in villages and encourage them to undergo the screening.
In Tamil Nadu, close to 300 camps are planned to be conducted to screen 9,000 beneficiaries and create awareness for 30,000 people from Tirunelveli and nearby districts.
