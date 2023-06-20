Cancer screening on wheels: Thoothukudi Medical College’s path-breaking initiative

June 20, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital has initiated a novel community-centric approach for early detection of cervical and breast cancers in women under a ₹1.82 crore-TANII (Tamil Nadu Innovation Initiatives) project.

According to hospital dean G. Sivakumar, cervical and breast cancers account for nearly one-third of cancers in women, who are reluctant to undergo screening and often ignore the early symptoms. If the two cancers are detected early, they can be treated to almost cent per cent cure.

“Hence, it has been decided to approach women at their place for screening. Under the scheme, they need not come to the hospital for screening, but a team on wheels will go to their village, or their workplace, especially focusing on those working in fields, salt pans and self-help groups in villages,” said Dr. Sivakumar.

The screening team consisting of a driver and project secretary-cum-technician has been provided with a well-equipped specially designed vehicle to maintain privacy of the women during the procedure. The breast screening and cervical fluid sampling are done for willing women in the age group of 30 to 50 years. Breast screening is done by ultra sonogram imaging by the technician in the field and the real-time images are sent to a radiologist for reporting through a specially designed networking system.

“If any features suggestive of malignancy are detected, the patient will be referred to the hospital for further evaluation and management. Long-lasting infections with high-risk Human papilloma virus can cause cervical cancer. So, from the cervical fluid sampling, pap smear is done and it is sent to the Adyar Cancer Institute for Human Papilloma Virus RT PCR testing. The positive patients will be referred to a gynaecologist for further evaluation and management,” said he added.

The outreach is done in collaboration with Adyar Cancer Institute, WIA, Chennai, for breast and cervical cancer screening. When the trial of the screening on wheels programme was conducted in April last, nine breast cancer patients were identified among 79 screened and five persons tested positive for high-risk HPV amongst 25 screened for cervical cancer.

“With this community approach, early detection of the cancers and close follow-up will free the patients not only from physical ailments but also the mental agony and the socio-economic burden,” said Silas Jayamani, Resident Medical Officer, Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital, who is also a radiation oncologist.

The medical team consists of Lalitha Subramanian, Professor and Head, Department of Radiotherapy, Government Medical College Hospital, Thoothukudi, A. Heber (Project Consultant), Vijayalakshmi of Adyar Cancer Institute, Febin Cortex, Radiologist and Radiation oncologist of Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital, and Insuvai and Agnes Lalitha.

Along with the members, Dr. Sivakumar inspected the vehicle and the equipment on Tuesday and encouraged the team members to do their best.

