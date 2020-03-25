Cancer patient dies in isolation ward

NAGERCOIL

A 73-year-old man, who had been admitted to the isolation ward of Government Medical College Hospital at Aasaripallam, died on Wednesday.

Sources in the Government Medical College Hospital said the patient, who was undergoing treatment for cancer, was admitted to the hospital with cold and breathing problems on Tuesday night in the isolation ward after being discharged from a private hospital at Kulasekaram.

Even as he was undergoing treatment at Kulasekaram hospital, his son, who is working in Singapore, came to Nagercoil to be with his father and shifted him to the Government Medical College Hospital. Since the asymptomatic youth had come from Singapore, the old man, who was suffering from cold and breathing problems, was admitted to the isolation ward, where he died on Wednesday even as his blood and swab samples had been sent for an analysis.

Even before the results of these samples are received, the old man died.

Meanwhile, the district administration has quarantined 1,048 foreign returnees in their houses and pasted the caution notices at their houses.