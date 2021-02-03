MADURAI

03 February 2021 23:33 IST

Cancer mortality rate can be halved with early detection. Only when cancer is diagnosed after the disease advances to terminal stage, many patients die. The success rate of treatments for all forms of cancer is increasing – in some cases up to 99%, according to medical experts of Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre here.

Addressing the media on Wednesday ahead of World Cancer Day that falls on February 4, the medical experts said the country could reduce cancer deaths by popularising preventive health check-ups and investing in medical infrastructure for comprehensive early detection and treatment. They stressed the need for a balanced diet, an active lifestyle and avoiding smoking, tobacco chewing and alcohol consumption.

Advertising

Advertising

Head of the Department Oncology Dr. K.S. Kirushnakumar said the major reason for high mortality rate was late diagnosis. There was a lack of awareness and reluctance to go for screening programmes. Senior Consultant and Head-Medical Oncology Dr. Krishnakumar Rathnam said cancer patterns in India were dominated by tobacco-related head and neck cancers, particularly oral cancer in men and cervical cancer in women.

Senior Consultant and Head-Surgical Oncology Dr. R. Vijayabhaskar said poor nutrition, chronic infection of certain viruses and overweight were risk factors. People must go for early detection and modify lifestyle. Senior Consultant, Radiation Oncology, Dr. P. Ananda Selvakumar said at the early stage patients would require single modality treatment – either surgery or radiation therapy. Once it became stage III or IV multimodal treatment was required.