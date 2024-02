Cancellation of trains for engineering works in Tirunelveli

February 08, 2024 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - MADURAI

In view of pre-non interlocking and non-interlocking works to be taken up in Tirunelveli in connection with doubling of Tirunelveli-Melappalayam section, several unreserved express trains running from Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi to various destinations will be cancelled between February 11 and 20.

A statement said select trains running in Thoothukudi-Vanchi Maniyachi, Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur, Vanchi Maniyachi-Tiruchendur, Tirunelveli-Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli-Sengottai and Tirunelveli-Nagarcoil sections had been fully cancelled.

Similarly, Punalur-Tirunelveli express, leaving Punalur at 6.35 a.m., had been cancelled on February 15. Train No. 06012 Nagercoil – Tambaram Superfast express, leaving Nagercoil at 14.35 p.m. on February 17 and 18, had been fully cancelled.

Train No. 06030 Tirunelveli – Mettupalayam Express, leaving Tirunelveli at 7 p.m. on February 18, had been fully cancelled. Train No. 06029 Mettupalayam – Tirunelveli Express, leaving Mettupalayam at 7.45 p.m. on February 19, had been fully cancelled.

