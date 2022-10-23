Madurai

Cancellation of train services

Train No. 06197 Tiruvarur – Karaikkudi DEMU Express special leaving Tiruvarur Junction at 8.10 a.m. and Train No. 06198 Karaikudi – Tiruvarur DEMU Express special leaving Karaikkudi Junction at 4 p.m. on Monday are fully cancelled due to operational reasons.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 23, 2022 6:15:42 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/cancellation-of-train-services/article66049167.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

SPORTSTAR