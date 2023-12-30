ADVERTISEMENT

Cancellation of train services on Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur section

December 30, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Cancellation of train services on Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur section has been extended up to January 5 as restoration of the flood-affected tracks between Seydunganallur and Srivaikuntam is under way.

All Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur-Tirunelveli unreserved special trains are fully cancelled till January 5.

Partial cancellation

Train No.06679/06680 Vanchi Maniyachchi- Tiruchendur-Vanchi Maniyachchi unreserved specials are partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Tiruchendur till January 5.

Similarly, Train No. 16731/16732 Palakkad-Tiruchendur-Palakkad will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Tiruchendur.

The trains would be operated up to and from Tirunelveli till January 5.

Train No 20605/20606 Chennai Egmore-Tiruchendur-Chennai Egmore Expresses will be partially chancelled between Tirunelveli and Tiruchendur. The trains would be operated up to and from Tirunelveli till January 5.

