March 25, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - Madurai

Southern Railway has cancelled the following trains in view of line block/power block for commissioning of doubling work in Nanguneri – Melappalayam stations of Tirunelveli - Nagercoil section.

Train No. 16321 Nagercoil – Coimbatore Express leaving Nagercoil at 7.35 a.m. March 24 is fully cancelled. Train No. 16322 Coimbatore – Nagercoil Express leaving Coimbatore at 8 a.m. on March 25 is also fully cancelled, a railway statement said.