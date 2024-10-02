ADVERTISEMENT

Cancellation of Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur train

Published - October 02, 2024 07:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

In connection with the complete track renewal work in Tirunelveli Yard, Train No.06674/06409 Tiruchendur-Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur daily passenger is fully cancelled from October 4 to 8. .

ADVERTISEMENT

Revision of train timings

Meanwhile, Southern Railway has revised the timings of Train No 06103 Tambaram-Ramanathapuram tri-weekly special leaving Tambaram – on Thursdays, Saturdays and Mondays, with effect from October 3.

The train would leave early from the following stations as per the revised timings.

Instead of arriving Thiruvarur at 11.15 p.m. and leaving at 11.25 p.m. the train would reach the station at 10.50 p.m. and leave at 11 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The revised arrival/departure timings of the train at other stations are as follows: Tiruturaipundi - 11.23 p.m./11.25 p.m.; Muthupet 11.47 p.m./11.48 p.m.; Athirampattinam 11.58p.m./11.59p.m.; Pattukottai 12.14 a.m./12.16 a.m.; Peravurani 12.33a.m./12.35 a.m.; Aranthangi 12.56 a.m./12.57 a.m.; Karaikkudi 2.15 a.m./2.20 a.m.; Kallal 2.33 a.m./2.35 a.m.; Sivaganga 2.58 a.m./3 a.m.; Manamadurai 3.45 a.m./3.50 a.m.; Paramakkudi 4.13 a.m./4.15 a.m. and Ramanathapuram 4.55 a.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US