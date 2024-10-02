GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cancellation of Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur train

Published - October 02, 2024 07:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

In connection with the complete track renewal work in Tirunelveli Yard, Train No.06674/06409 Tiruchendur-Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur daily passenger is fully cancelled from October 4 to 8. .

Revision of train timings

Meanwhile, Southern Railway has revised the timings of Train No 06103 Tambaram-Ramanathapuram tri-weekly special leaving Tambaram – on Thursdays, Saturdays and Mondays, with effect from October 3.

The train would leave early from the following stations as per the revised timings.

Instead of arriving Thiruvarur at 11.15 p.m. and leaving at 11.25 p.m. the train would reach the station at 10.50 p.m. and leave at 11 p.m.

The revised arrival/departure timings of the train at other stations are as follows: Tiruturaipundi - 11.23 p.m./11.25 p.m.; Muthupet 11.47 p.m./11.48 p.m.; Athirampattinam 11.58p.m./11.59p.m.; Pattukottai 12.14 a.m./12.16 a.m.; Peravurani 12.33a.m./12.35 a.m.; Aranthangi 12.56 a.m./12.57 a.m.; Karaikkudi 2.15 a.m./2.20 a.m.; Kallal 2.33 a.m./2.35 a.m.; Sivaganga 2.58 a.m./3 a.m.; Manamadurai 3.45 a.m./3.50 a.m.; Paramakkudi 4.13 a.m./4.15 a.m. and Ramanathapuram 4.55 a.m.

