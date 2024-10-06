Cancellation of passenger trains hits commuters from southern districts

Rail commuters from southern districts are badly hit by the partial cancellation of Sengottai-Erode-Sengottai passenger trains between Sengottai and Dindigul railway stations for facilitating track maintenance work between Madurai and Koodal Nagar railway stations for the last over 15 days.

At least, 1,000 passengers from Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Virudhunagar districts use this train daily to reach Madurai and return home.

“This is the first train connecting all southern districts with Madurai. And incidentally, this is the only train that is run on a convenient time for the office-goers and school and college students to reach Madurai by 9.30 a.m.,” said G. Naresh Kumar (26), of Kovilpatti.

Mr. Naresh Kumar, who has been commuting for five years, said that cancellation of the trains both in the morning and evening between Sengottai and Madurai has taken a heavy toll on passengers since September 19.

A railway official said that the partial cancellation of Train No.16846 Sengottai–Erode Express was necessitated to take up fixed-time corridor blocks to facilitate engineering works in different stretches between Madurai and Dindigul.

It was partially cancelled from September 19 to October 8, except for Wednesdays. However, the train was run at its usual timings between Dindigul and Erode.

Packed coaches

“We used to find fewer seats in the coaches while boarding at Sattur till the train originated from Tirunelveli. However, after it was extended to run from Sengottai, the coaches are jam-packed. All the passengers who board at Sattur are now forced to travel standing in the crowded coaches,” said K. Sridharan (52) who commutes upto Tirupparankundram daily.

The train is popular for the timing and its stoppages at every station, he explained.

Though the train is scheduled to reach Madurai at 9.30 a.m., on most days it reaches at 9.15 a.m. a very convenient time to reach offices and colleges.

Most of the regular travellers, including students and traders, have season tickets for which they pay less than ₹350 a month for multiple journeys.

“However, I have been spending at least ₹220 a day for commuting between Kovilpatti and Madurai by different buses. Besides, bus journeys take longer duration,” he added.

Mr. Sridharan said that besides spending additional time and money, the bus journey was taking a heavy toll on their physical and mental health. “Every day is a struggle. We get physically tired on reaching home. Besides, the thought of travelling again the next morning causes mental agony. My friend, who works in a Government office in Madurai has taken medical leave unable to cope up with the daily ordeal,” he said.

Just as the passengers thought that their tribulation would come to an end on October 7, the railway’s announcement to continue with the partial cancellation for another 21 days has shocked them.

The passengers wonder how the railway officials who are able to run the train between Dindigul and Erode, was neglecting the daily commuters of southern districts who travel long distance of up to at least 150 km.

“This is the only train at a convenient timing. The next train to Madurai (Mumbai-bound express) comes to Kovilpatti only at 9 a.m. and is not available on all days. It does not stop at all stations and we cannot reach office on time,” Mr. Naresh Kumar said.

Commuters face similar difficulties while returning home due to lack of convenient trains that stops at all stations.

The passengers demanded that Sengottai-Erode-Sengottai passenger trains should be run upto Madurai for the benefit for hundreds of passengers. It should not be a problem for the railway officials as rake and track, along with passenger patronage also, are available.