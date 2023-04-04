Cancel stone quarry license to save village, residents tell Tirunelveli Collector

April 04, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

Urging District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan to cancel the license given to a stone quarry near their hamlet, a group of villagers from Omanallur submitted a petition to the Collector during the weekly grievances redressal meet held on Monday.

“Since the explosives being used in the stone quarry near Omanallur with 800 families has almost wiped out farming operations besides triggering serious cracks in the houses, school and the places of worship, the Collector should cancel the license to save the residents,” the petitioner villagers appealed.

They said because of the powerful explosives, the farm hands had been left unemployed. Since the rocks were being exploded four times a day, the Pachchaiyar Bridge, which was constructed only in 2011 for crossing the river had developed cracks due to the shockwaves triggered by the blasts. Moreover, the overloaded heavy vehicles carrying boulders had further damaged the already weakened Pachchaiyar Bridge.

Hence, the Collector should visit the spot and ascertain the gravity of the situation. “Only then, the Collector can understand the life-threatening problem we are facing everyday,” M. Sudha, member of ward 15 of Omanallur village panchayat.

A group of Akhila India Samaththuva Makkal Katchi cadre submitted petition to the Collector seeking the removal of liquor shops near places of worship. Since drunkards were creating problems to the devotees coming to the places of worship, the liquor shops in these places should be shifted, they said.

Manual labourer Murugan of Vannikonenthal submitted a petition seeking power connection to his house built under the ‘Green House Scheme’. “Since my daughter has to prepare for the SSLC public examination with the feeble light cascading from a kerosene lamp, the Collector should order the officials concerned to give electricity connection to my house,” Mr. Murugan said.

A group of residents from Balaji Nagar and Vaiyapuri Nagar under Shankar Nagar Town Panchayat submitted a petition seeking basic amenities in their area.

“We are living in this area for the past 16 years without any basic infrastructure facility. Even though we’ve submitted petitions to the Collector on various occasions with this demand and the Court had instructed the Shankar Nagar Town Panchayat officials to create basic infrastructure in Balaji Nagar and Vaiyapuri Nagar, the officials are refusing to honour it for reasons best known to everyone. Hence, the Collector should direct the officials to fulfill the basic necessities of the residents of these two colonies,” the petitioners said.